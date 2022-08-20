Sofia Vergara is the ultimate bombshell in vibrant green outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara is no stranger to a daring look and on Friday it was no different when she stepped out in the most incredible vibrant green outfit.

Taking to her Instagram, the America's Got Talent judge showed off the stunning details of her vivacious ensemble which featured a stylish pair of green tailored trousers that she matched with a sheer long-sleeved blouse in a similar yellow-green hue.

Sofia Vergara and her lookalike sister and niece pull off the ultimate dance routine

Captioning a photo of the outfit on her Instagram Stories, she penned: "Pal lunch," alongside a hamburger GIF.

In the fabulous photo, the star showed her 26.5 million fans how she accessorized the bold outfit with a fabulous Bottega bag. She also added a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses to complete her look.

The star looked incredible

The star wore her iconic brunette tresses down in natural waves and as for her makeup, she finished her look with dark black eyeliner to contrast her stunning nude lipstick.

The Modern Family actress documented her fun lunch on her Instagram feed and fans couldn't wait to leave messages in the comment section for the star.

One fan wrote: "You look AMAZING." A second added: "Looking very beautiful Sofia." A third commented: "You are so beautiful [in] yellow." A fourth replied: "Goddess," with a flame emoji.

She always looks so stylish

The doting mother-of-one loves updating fans with her fabulous outfits and on Friday shared another one of her incredible ensembles as she posed in the kitchen of her LA home.

The gorgeous ethereal gown boasted a cut-out, off-the-shoulder neckline and was adorned with subtle blue pinstripes.

The 50-year-old matched the fabulous MISA dress with a pair of chunky brown wedges and an ultra-glamorous Hermes handbag in same brown shade.

Sofia loves sharing her outfits with fans

The incredible photo came from within the walls of Sofia's impressive $19.6million dollar LA mansion where she lives with her lives with her husband of five years Joe Manganiello.

The incredible property boasts seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and sits on over half an acre of land of 12000 square feet.

