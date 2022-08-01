Sofia Vergara makes fans nostalgic with tribute to beloved Modern Family star

Sofia Vergara sure knows how to make fans emotional, and her latest photo is as nostalgic as it gets!

The star got fans talking with her latest tribute to Instagram, instantly making them reminisce over her iconic Modern Family character, Gloria Pritchett.

The throwback shot was in honor of a special occasion near to Sofia's heart and the Modern Family crew, plus their fans, as it commemorated the birthday of none other than Rico Rodríguez, who turned 24 on 31 July.

Rico played the role of Gloria's son, the hilarious Manny Delgado, who was always right by his mother's side, and it seems their bond transcends off-screen as well!

The heartfelt and nostalgic photo sees the actress in character, sporting a plunging purple cardigan as she fondly looks over to her on-screen son.

Meanwhile, she is also hoisting on her hip her other on-screen son, Gloria's baby, Joe Pritchett, with husband Jay Pritchett, who was played by Ed O'Neill.

The heartfelt and nostalgic birthday tribute

The America's Got Talent judge captioned the sweet birthday tribute endearingly with: "Happy bday mi Rico suaaave !!! Miss u!!!" to which Rico replied in the comments with: "Thank you Sofia! I love you soooooooo much," alongside a slew of red heart emojis.

Fans were quick to get emotional over the throwback as they reminisced over the iconic Modern Family pair, commenting: "BEST TV MOM AND SON DUO," and: "I still watch you guys!" as well as: "I miss this great show," as others showered Rico with love and best wishes on his special day.

Gloria and Manny were known for their tight-knit bond and on-screen shenanigans

Modern Family was first released in September of 2009, and its very last episode aired on April of 2020, after eleven seasons.

Since then, Sofia has gone on to become a fan favorite on America's Got Talent, sitting on the judges table alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell.

