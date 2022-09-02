Harper Beckham steals the show in dazzling blue dress at brother Romeo's birthday party Romeo was celebrating his 20th birthday

Harper Beckham has inherited a superb sense of style from her famous mum, Victoria, and she showed that on Thursday evening as she celebrated her brother Romeo's 20th birthday.

Matriarch Victoria shared a stunning photo of the family all together, and Harper completely stole the show as she styled out a dazzling blue mini dress, while being embraced by her father, David. Harper, who also wore a white pair of trainers, had a massive grin on her face, as she held onto her father's arm.

Victoria also had a picture-perfect look with an all-black outfit that hugged her figure perfectly.

The family had gathered around Romeo's birthday cake, which was an astonishing seven-tiered creation that reflected his football career.

The jaw-dropping creation featured football goals at the bottom, while one tier featured photos of the 20-year-old throughout his life, while it was topped off with a football and stars.

Victoria stood with her son in the photo, and lovingly captioned the photo: "Can't believe he is 20!!"

Harper stunned in her beautiful outfit

To mark Romeo's birthday, his parents took to social media to share some sweet throwback snaps of their son as a child – and fans can't believe how similar he looks to Harper, 11.

In a series of adorable baby photos and videos shared via Instagram, Romeo was pictured with his family as a toddler. David even shared some clips of his son when he was younger attempting to shave and dancing during a Spice Girls concert.

The footballer looked just like his little sister Harper as he smiled for the camera while enjoying a cute moment with his dad.

Romeo and Harper have a close bond

David took to social media to share the intimate memories with fans online. One clip was captioned: "Happy Birthday my big boy. Just so u know dad will always film these moments.

"No more a teen - we love you so much and are so proud of you @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven sorry about the bath water running in the background."

Fans adored David's sweet gesture to his middle son and also loved the uncanny family resemblance. "Love seeing your private memories! How wonderful," one commented, while another said: "So adorable." A third added: "OMG memories!" and a fourth wrote: "This is so cute."

