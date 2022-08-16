Harper Beckham inherited these unexpected hobbies from mum Victoria

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is known for her passion for working out, even performing walking lunges while on board the family's yacht, and it seems her love of exercise has been passed on to her daughter, Harper.

The youngest of the Beckham clan is just 11 years old, but it seems she already has a keen interest in some of her mum's hobbies. On Monday, Victoria took to Instagram to share two photos of herself and her daughter, giving an insight into their precious mummy-daughter time.

In the first, the duo can be seen walking down a tree-lined avenue, with their arms wrapped around each other. Victoria captioned the photo: "Morning hike with mummy."

Just a few hours later, VB proved that Harper is just as fond of exercise as she is, posting a photo of the pair of them on a tennis court, both dressed in sweet tennis dresses, from Victoria's Reebok collection.

Victoria has also previously shared that she and her daughter enjoy swimming together – and luckily many of their palatial homes have pools!

Victoria Beckham and Harper share outdoor hobbies

Having two such sporty parents, it's no surprise Harper is taking after them when it comes to her love of exercise-based activities – and her brothers are keen sportsmen too.

While Romeo plays football at a professional level, Victoria and David revealed their youngest son Cruz has a secret talent for water sports, sharing a video of the 17-year-old surfing, being pulled along by his parents on a speed boat.

Harper and Victoria Beckham twin to play tennis

With his arms outstretched, the budding singer managed to stay atop his board for the duration of the video footage, bending low to gather more speed, before effortlessly carving into the wave.

