Holly Willoughby shows off major hair transformation in red hot outfit

With the summer holidays drawing to a close, Holly Willoughby is officially back on our screens for autumn – and she's rocking a brand new look.

Switching up her usual cropped bob for longer beachy waves, viewers quickly noticed Holly's gorgeous new hairstyle on Monday's episode of This Morning, not to mention her red hot outfit.

Stepping out in one of her boldest co-ords to date, the TV star teamed a cherry red blouse from & Other Stories with a matching pencil skirt by Warehouse, and fans are already obsessed.

Accessorising with a pair of nude suede heels and a statement silver ring, Holly opted for a fresh-faced and dewy makeup combo, as she paired a nude eyeshadow with a lick of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lip gloss.

Holly looked so glamorous in her all-red outfit

Want to recreate her gorgeous back-to-work look? Here's how.

Priced at £95, Holly's Shell Button Silk Blouse is starting to fly off of the shelves, so we'd recommend racing to checkout. An everyday staple, it'll look seriously chic styled with everything from jeans to tailored trousers, or of course, a pencil skirt like Holly's.

Red Shell Button Silk Blouse, £95, & Other Stories

Reduced to £35.40 in the sale, if you're loving the presenter's standout midi, then you're in luck. Fully in stock, this new-season skirt is designed to flatter your figure and enhance your curves. Taking you from desk to date night with ease, it can be coordinated with stilettos or autumn-ready boots.

Red Tailored Midi Skirt, £35.40, Warehouse

Marking her return to This Morning, Holly delighted her 8 million followers with an outfit of the day post on Instagram – and it's sparked a major reaction.

Sharing her excitement about returning to the show, she captioned it: "And we're back… good luck to everyone going back to school this week… Belle starts year 7 today… big girl now… So good to be back at @thismorning with @schofe see you at 10am #hwstyle. skirt by @warehouseuk shirt by @andotherstories."

Receiving endless praise from her followers, one replied: So glad to see you again. "Looking ravishing in red."

"Wow love the red & your hair is #hairgoals," added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "Lovely, you look amazing, welcome back you have been so missed."

