Carrie Underwood dons princess-like floral gown for special Opry performance The Blown Away singer can't help but stun

Carrie Underwood is quite underrated when it comes to her fashion statements, but there's no beating her when she decides to pull out all the stops.

The singer showcased her sense of style when taking to the stage at her beloved Grand Ole Opry over the weekend for a power-packed set of performances on Friday and Saturday.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood honors Barbara Mandrell at Opry

It was her outfit for the latter show that particularly stunned her fans, opting for a breathtaking black gown with a colorful floral pattern.

It sported a ball gown-like silhouette, flaring out at the waist and hitting the floor, while still being limber enough for her to move and energetically perform.

The top half featured a deeply plunging neckline and a sleeveless cut, with Carrie finishing off her look with minimal jewelry and a straightened do.

"Another wonderful night at the @opry ! Thanks to all who came out and tuned in! #GrandOleOpry #Nashville," she wrote alongside photos she shared.

Carrie went for a touch of the dramatic with her floral ball gown

Her fans immediately took to the comments section to inundate her with a barrage of compliments, ranging from her performance to her fashion.

"You look beautiful love," one wrote, with another saying: "She is beauty she is grace" and a third adding: "So great to see you at the first show!! Velvet Heartbreak was PERFECTION!!"

The Good Girl hitmaker brought just as much flair to the first night of her set, opting for another grand floral number with a distinctly different touch.

It was another black gown with a white floral pattern, although featuring 3D flower pieces on the outfit and a more ethereal feel.

The singer opted for a similar style for her first night at the Opry

It featured full sleeves and sheer detailing along them, fitting in with the slower and more intimate vibe the first set had, and Carrie looked to be just as delighted while sharing her music at the place so close to her heart.

