Carrie Underwood steals the show in denim cut-off shorts

Carrie Underwood is one of the most dynamic performers in country music right now, and her outfits fit her vibe just as well.

The country star delivered an incredible set at the recent Iowa State Fair and her fashion took on a blend of casual and movement-ready for the occasion.

In a slew of photos from her incredible night she shared, Carrie stunned in a holographic top with a very cool plaid and denim jacket with a lightly fringed collar.

However, it was her legs that, once again, stole the show, highlighted in a pair of denim cut-off short shorts and displaying an impressive muscle tone.

Carrie captioned her post with: "Soooo many cool shots from the @iowastatefair!! This crowd was insanely loud!!!! Thanks to all who came out to party!!!"

Her fans quickly took to showering her with praise, and one even pointed out the obvious, writing: "We get it. Your legs are [flame emoji]."

Carrie's legs shone once again in her cut-off denim shorts

Another said: "The best show of my life! Most fun I've had in a long time!!!!" while a third also commented: "Gah your legs are seriously to die for! And voice of course."

The Before He Cheats hitmaker has often had fans clamoring for her leg workout, and she recently dropped the full routine on her fitness app Fit52.

Taking to the app's official Instagram page last week, Carrie sported a pair of teal-colored shorts and a pink sleeveless top as she demonstrated a few movements involved in her workout.

Across the video, the tagline read: "Get Carrie's real leg workout Fit52." The workout has been adapted for all fitness levels and claims to "strengthen, sculpt, and tone your legs."

The singer dropped her full leg workout routine

"Get your sweat on with squats, lunges, step-ups, and more," the description in the app read. "Uniquely developed by celebrity trainer Eve Overland and designed to accommodate all fitness levels. Get results with these easy-to-follow workouts you can do anywhere."

