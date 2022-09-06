Amanda Holden suffers wardrobe malfunction in air hostess mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden rocked up to work at Heart Radio this morning wearing a fabulous canary yellow mini dress featuring gold buttons that literally popped!

The 51-year-old presenter shared an Instagram story of herself wearing the skintight tailored mini dress, admitting that the top button kept coming undone as it pinged open mid-sentence. The Britain's Got Talent star laughed and took it all in her stride, however. Amanda still looked wonderful and completed her radiant look with a matching yellow handbag, gold necklaces, gold bracelets, nude stilettos and an understood matt nude lipstick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shares hilarious mini dress malfunction

She revealed that the dress is named 'Air France' by Australian designer Alice McCall.

Amanda's sensational 'Air France' mini dress

Amanda strikes a playful pose in the office

If you love Amanda's dress then you can buy her dress from Revolve, which ships worldwide for £244.

Air France Mini Dress, £244, Revolve

We also love this yellow Karen Millen number. With it's bold gold buttons and long sleeves for the autumn weather, it is perfect for brightening up any occasion.

Tux Mini Dress, now £159, was £199, Karen Millen

Amanda's preppy 60's air stewardess style mini dress look reminded us of fellow ITV star Holly Willoughby's mini pinafore dress from Tuesday's This Morning episode.

Amanda's bright Legally Blonde look

On Monday, Amanda wore a bright pink Reiss dress to work and lit up the studio as she was reunited with her Heart Radio colleagues Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston.

The star's frock featured a daring side split at the leg which showed off Amanda's holiday tan.

