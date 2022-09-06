Amanda Holden suffers wardrobe malfunction in air hostess mini dress

Jayne Walsh
Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden's suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in her Alice McCall air hostess-inspired mini dress - watch video
Amanda Holden rocked up to work at Heart Radio this morning wearing a fabulous canary yellow mini dress featuring gold buttons that literally popped!
The 51-year-old presenter shared an Instagram story of herself wearing the skintight tailored mini dress, admitting that the top button kept coming undone as it pinged open mid-sentence. The Britain's Got Talent star laughed and took it all in her stride, however. Amanda still looked wonderful and completed her radiant look with a matching yellow handbag, gold necklaces, gold bracelets, nude stilettos and an understood matt nude lipstick.
WATCH: Amanda Holden shares hilarious mini dress malfunction
She revealed that the dress is named 'Air France' by Australian designer Alice McCall.
Amanda's sensational 'Air France' mini dress
Amanda strikes a playful pose in the office
If you love Amanda's dress then you can buy her dress from Revolve, which ships worldwide for £244.
Air France Mini Dress, £244, Revolve
We also love this yellow Karen Millen number. With it's bold gold buttons and long sleeves for the autumn weather, it is perfect for brightening up any occasion.
Tux Mini Dress, now £159, was £199, Karen Millen
Amanda's preppy 60's air stewardess style mini dress look reminded us of fellow ITV star Holly Willoughby's mini pinafore dress from Tuesday's This Morning episode.
Amanda's bright Legally Blonde look
On Monday, Amanda wore a bright pink Reiss dress to work and lit up the studio as she was reunited with her Heart Radio colleagues Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston.
The star's frock featured a daring side split at the leg which showed off Amanda's holiday tan.
