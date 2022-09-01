Amanda Holden surprises in unexpected crochet frock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Her wardrobe ranges from boundary-pushing to beach-babe chic. Yet, Amanda Holden has voyaged into unknown style territory with her latest look, and of course, she pulls it off seamlessly. The 51-year-old took to TikTok to share a new crochet-clad aesthetic, and it's safe to safe that we're obsessed.

PHOTOS: Celebrity teeth transformations: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham, Adele & more

The mother-of-two filmed herself as she serenely addressed fans online. She looked radiant in a sunflower yellow crochet dress. Featuring a sweet cream and mustard floral pattern, a strappy neckline, button-down detailing, a midi fit, a block colour skirt and an interwoven belt, the dress was an unexpected yet elegant choice for the presenter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden surprises in striking crochet dress

Amanda completed her sunny look with layers of delicate gold necklaces, a small selection of gold bangles and a yellow, grapefruit and white printed Sicilian silk scarf. She demonstrated how the elegant accessory could be used to jazz up any summer outfit.

WOW: Amanda Holden makes a bold statement in eye-catching bikini

She also showed off her black quilted leather Gucci handbag that completed her striking ensemble.

Amanda looked fabulous in crochet

The star shared the look with fans via her TikTok account. She captioned the colourful post: "#happywednesday #ifyouknowyouknow #pattipinkcake (find her on insta she’s fabulous) l@lkbennett_ @gucci #fyp."

The star shared her outfit via TikTok

Take a leaf out of Amanda's book of summer style with a yellow crochet number of your own. Complete with eye-catching crochet detailing, this piece is designed with a sleeveless style and a breezy, loose-fitting skirt.x

Crochet Knit Halter Poplin Midi Dress, £35, Oasis

Amanda recently stunned in some mini khaki shorts during a tranquil Cornish getaway. Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared a stunning update with her 1.8 million followers. Posing on a bicycle, the presenter looked effortless in a pair of mini khaki shorts which did well to highlight her gym-honed legs.

MORE: Amanda Holden's Cotswolds cottage is so chic in new video

She teamed her timeless denim wear with a striped Breton long-sleeved top, cat-eye sunglasses, minimal jewellery and a pair of black trainers.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.