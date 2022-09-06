Kylie Minogue stuns in gorgeous mini-dress as she announces major news The Spinning Around singer marked a major milestone

Kylie Minogue is the most gorgeous woman in show business, and she's always had a killer sense of style, and she proved that with some throwback clips.

LOOK: Inside Kylie Minogue's lavish London residence where flats cost up to £111million

The singer was marking the 25th anniversary of her hit album Impossible Princess, and to do so she shared three clips from music videos shot for the album, and she always donned the best outfits. In one, she danced in a sultry tricolour mini-dress that featured shades of red, pink and orange, as well as a red-hot outfit. She also styled out a sparkly blue mini-dress, a dazzling crop top and a striking pink outfit that made her look ethereal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue puts on a flirty display as she poses in jumper

In her caption, she shared: "LOVERS, we're celebrating TWENTY FIVE years of Impossible Princess by releasing it on vinyl for the first time!

SEE: Kylie Minogue looks flawless in stunning array of mini-dresses – and fans are obsessed

READ: Kylie Minogue pays emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John

"THANK YOU to everyone who's pre-ordered already. Vinyls will be released on 21 October, pre-order link in my bio (and more picture discs will be available soooon….)."

Fans were just as excited, as one enthused: "Greatest of moments. Brilliant album. Grateful I got to be a part of this time," while a second shared: "Thank you, thank you, thank you! Kylie."

A third added: "All formats ordered - this is what we have been waiting forever for - justice for Impossible Princess," while a fourth commented: "LOOOOVE IT. What an outstanding piece of Work. Thank you @kylieminogue @mrsteveanderson."

Kylie had a dazzling array of looks

Earlier this month, Kylie caused a stir amongst her fans when she shared a striking image from her calendar as she welcomed in September.

MORE: Kylie Minogue reveals 'tears' during Neighbours finale as she shares wedding photo

DISCOVER: Kylie Minogue's 35-year wedding inspiration with Jason Donovan is not what you'd expect

In the jaw-dropping shot, the All the Lovers hitmaker posed on a stony wall in a stunning yellow mini-dress that highlighted her endless legs.

The star hit her most sultry pose for the shot which saw her gazing wistfully off into the distance.

The Aussie singer is such a fashionista

In a simple caption, Kylie wrote: "Hello September," and fans immediately went crazy over the breathtaking shot.

One enthused: "You are the very best," while a second posted: "Very pretty and sexy lady and talented actress," and a third added: "Kylie, you are every month."

SEE: Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan arrive on Ramsay Street in emotional Neighbours finale trailer

WOW: Kylie Minogue turns heads in gorgeous diamond bodice

A fourth posted: "Yellow deffo suits you Kylie," alongside a string of sunflower emojis and a fifth commented: "This queen doesn’t need a king."

Others were left speechless and shared yellow heart or crown emojis in the comments.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.