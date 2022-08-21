Heidi Klum spends romantic day by the pool in a bikini The supermodel is taking it easy

When she's not stunning in her many TV appearances, including for the recent live America's Got Talent shows, Heidi Klum is stunning during her days off.

The supermodel is taking the time to relax over the weekend, simply lazing by the pool with her husband Tom Kaulitz by her side.

VIDEO: Heidi Klum lounges in a pastel pink bikini

She shared a few videos of her day that saw her hubby prepping the grill for an afternoon snack and added a short clip of them sitting side-by-side.

While on beach chairs, she reached over to playfully pet him while highlighting her poolside look, a pastel pink string bikini that flexed her flawless physique.

Of course, the German supermodel has no shortage of jaw-dropping swimwear, showcasing quite a few of them during her beachside vacation prior to the AGT live shows.

A recent video she shared of herself saw her strutting along a wooden balcony while brushing out her wet hair, wearing another figure-flaunting bikini.

Heidi lazed by the pool over the weekend

The string two-piece featured an orange and pink pattern that appeared light and playful, perfectly matching the mood of her surroundings, featuring rustling palm trees and the water.

And with her latest social media post, Heidi showed that she doesn't have to don a beautiful gown or a tiny bikini to make an impression.

A revealing throwback photograph she posted featuring her wearing nothing but a large sun hat and a thick layer of sunscreen to cover her up.

She settled into her best high fashion pose as the shadows from the hat reflected on to her body, and it certainly sent her fans wild, quickly driving up the likes on social media.

The supermodel braced for the heat with a risqué throwback

Her caption was on the cheekier side too, simply saying: "It's another hot one … don't forget to wear your spf #selfcaresunday."

