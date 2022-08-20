Making The Cut’s Heidi Klum dazzles in plunging sequin dress Making The Cut is back!

Heidi Klum has shared a new promotional video for the third season of hit reality series Making The Cut - but we can't stop staring at her dazzling dress.

Heidi Klum delivers bold fashion statement as AGT co-star steps away for health reasons

The model and TV personality rocked a midi dress made of blue and purple sequins, with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

As the dress glimmered in the lights, she stood next to her co-star Tim Gunn as they spoke to the camera and shared the news that season three was now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video.

"Our new season of #Makingthecut is now streaming on @primevideo," Heidi captioned the post.

The reality series starring Heidi and Tim Gunn, 69, was renewed in April.

The new show comes after Heidi also appeared on the latest episode of America's Got Talent, and dazzled fans with her fashion choices once again.

Heidi and Tim left Project Runway for Making The Cut

She looked incredibly ethereal for the latest round of live shows, opting for an emerald green Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a floor-length design, a plunging neckline, and a high slit.

The star brought the heat just as much to the first AGT live shows of the season earlier this month with a couture take on a hot pink mini dress. Heidi made a statement in the one-shouldered outfit which showed off her tanned and toned physique. She teamed the figure-flattering ensemble with natural makeup and her hair worn loose.

Another Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, this one allowed her toned legs to shine, paired well with matching hot pink strappy heels.

The model also judges AGT

As well as incredible fashion choices though, Heidi shared some wonderful family news recently when revealed her eldest daughter Leni is going to be attending her dream college, which is believed to be in New York, after graduating from high school.

Leni is Heidi's oldest child and she shares her with Flavio Briatore. Heidi's ex-husband, Seal, adopted Leni and he then went on to have three more children with his wife.