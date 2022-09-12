Amanda Holden looks incredible in smart suit with waist-cinching detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has launched into the week in style, proving she means business. The star looked stunning in a skintight, navy V-neck suit on Monday morning.

The Britain's Got Talent star was keen to share her new autumn look with fans despite the warm unexpectedly warm weather. As Amanda stood high above London's iconic skyline, taking in the views of the London Eye, she looked incredible in her fitted indigo, navy and black jacquard skinny trousers and matching tight, wrap-around top. The seamless outfit looked almost like a jumpsuit and showcased the mum of two's slim figure.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off her chic fitted suit and it is very 'James Bond'

Amanda also shared an Instagram story, revealing her favourite feature of the flattering V-neck top…

Amanda looked immaculate and she took in the view

Amanda turned to the camera to greet her 1.8 million Instagram fans, saying: "Happy Monday, today I am wearing The Fold it's a beautiful navy and all tones of blue zig-zagged fitted suit with a beautiful Geisha band around the stomach – I'm really enjoying it."

However, the presenter conceded: "Although I feel like the weather is going to be a lot warmer than I thought today."

Amanda loves the waist-cinching detail

If you love Amanda's wrap-around top too, you will be delighted to know that we have found a similar look from ASOS for a fraction of the price at just £40.50, reduced from £54.

Trendyol Fitted Blazer, now £40.50, was £54, ASOS

Amanda's rich blue outfit harks back to her chic but sombre look on Sunday. The Heart Radio star was spotted outside Buckingham Palace after laying flowers to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a beautiful dark blue midi dress with three-quarter length sleeves and a matching blue and silver-buckled belt.

Amanda looked elegant as she paid her respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Meanwhile, last week Amanda rocked a glorious canary yellow mini dress, suffering a wardrobe malfunction when one of her buttons popped off. We also can't forget Amanda's bodycon magenta Reiss dress that she rocked on her first day back to work at Heart Radio after the summer holidays. It had Elle Woods from Legally Blonde written all over it!

