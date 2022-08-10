Gwen Stefani will soon be returning to our screens for the next season of The Voice, and the show had a major announcement to make with Camila Cabello joining as a coach.

Gwen took to her Instagram during the week to share a look at the filming for Camila's announcement, and the Hollaback Girl singer looked sensational as she donned a tiny latex mini-dress, pairing the look with some fishnet tights. The singer finished her look off with a pair of thigh-high boots, and with her blonde locks, she resembled a Barbie doll with her ensemble.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani confirms return to The Voice

Gwen and Camila were joined by fellow coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton, who is also Gwen's husband.

In her caption, the former No Doubt frontwoman enthused: "We're back for another EPIC season of @NBCTheVoice with a BRAND NEW COACH! See u soon! #TheVoice premieres September 19th on NBC."

Fans got very excited over the sneak peek, but especially with Gwen's look, as one said: "Blake sure has a sexy wife! #pinklatex," while a second posted: "Gwen you look stunning," and a third added: "That dress tho!!"

Gwen stunned in the promo!

Others saw the resemblance between the singer and the iconic doll with one commenting: "You are a freaking Barbie," and another joking: "I first thought it was a premiere for Ken and Barbie Live!"

Last month, Gwen appeared to only just escape a wardrobe malfunction on TV in a top which certainly turned heads.

The star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and put on a show-stopping performance in a golden-haired halter top.

The star had a major Barbie moment

Gwen later shared images of herself on Instagram and fans couldn't work out how she was protecting her modesty in such a risqué outfit.

"I want that top," wrote one, while another asked: "Are you wearing anything under the top?" and many more said it was a "very sexy" look.

While she did appear to be nude beneath the slinky number, it appears it was just an illusion and that Gwen was wearing a skin-colored vest underneath.

