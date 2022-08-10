﻿

Gwen Stefani resembles a Barbie doll in striking mini-dress

The Hollaback Girl singer rocked a stunning outfit

Gwen Stefani will soon be returning to our screens for the next season of The Voice, and the show had a major announcement to make with Camila Cabello joining as a coach.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's teen son and girlfriend share adorable anniversary update - 'You're my everything'

Gwen took to her Instagram during the week to share a look at the filming for Camila's announcement, and the Hollaback Girl singer looked sensational as she donned a tiny latex mini-dress, pairing the look with some fishnet tights. The singer finished her look off with a pair of thigh-high boots, and with her blonde locks, she resembled a Barbie doll with her ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani confirms return to The Voice

Gwen and Camila were joined by fellow coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton, who is also Gwen's husband.

SEE: Daisy Lowe shares rare picture with brothers and father Gavin Rossdale

READ: Gwen Stefani makes cheeky confession about her love life with Blake Shelton

In her caption, the former No Doubt frontwoman enthused: "We're back for another EPIC season of @NBCTheVoice with a BRAND NEW COACH! See u soon! #TheVoice premieres September 19th on NBC."

Fans got very excited over the sneak peek, but especially with Gwen's look, as one said: "Blake sure has a sexy wife! #pinklatex," while a second posted: "Gwen you look stunning," and a third added: "That dress tho!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Gwen stunned in the promo!

Others saw the resemblance between the singer and the iconic doll with one commenting: "You are a freaking Barbie," and another joking: "I first thought it was a premiere for Ken and Barbie Live!"

MORE: Gavin Rossdale teases new song that has fans saying the same thing

MORE: Gwen Stefani shows support for Blake Shelton in intimate new video shared with fans

Last month, Gwen appeared to only just escape a wardrobe malfunction on TV in a top which certainly turned heads.

The star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and put on a show-stopping performance in a golden-haired halter top.

The star had a major Barbie moment

Gwen later shared images of herself on Instagram and fans couldn't work out how she was protecting her modesty in such a risqué outfit.

SEE: Heidi Klum wows in stunning swimwear in new video as famous fans react

WOW: Gwen Stefani stuns in mini dress and mesh catsuit in latest music video

"I want that top," wrote one, while another asked: "Are you wearing anything under the top?" and many more said it was a "very sexy" look.

While she did appear to be nude beneath the slinky number, it appears it was just an illusion and that Gwen was wearing a skin-colored vest underneath.

Read more HELLO! US stories here 

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about gwen stefani

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back