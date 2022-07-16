Gwen Stefani is a golden goddess in daring top - and you should see her hair The No Doubt singer looked dazzling

Gwen Stefani appeared to only just escape a wardrobe malfunction on TV in a top which certainly turned heads.

The star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and put on a show-stopping performance in a golden-haired halter top.

Gwen later shared images of herself on Instagram and fans couldn't work out how she was protecting her modesty in such a risque outfit.

"I want that top," wrote one, while another asked: "Are you wearing anything under the top?" and many more said it was a "very sexy" look.

While she did appear to be nude beneath the slinky number, it appears it was just an illusion and that Gwen was wearing a skin-colored vest underneath.

This would explain how she was able to pull off an energetic performance with no need to worry about revealing more than she should.

Gwen thanked her glam squad for her latest look

It wasn't just her outfit which got fans talking though, her hair was impressive too.

Gwen's stylist had created a bold look which featured several waist-length ponytails and fans immediately began commenting that they were going to attempt to replicate her tresses.

The mom-of-three captioned the post: "Had so much fun performing with @duttypaul on the @jimmykimmellive stage. Thank u for all the love you’ve shown Light My Fire."

Gwen recently rocked dreadlocks in the new music video for Light My Fire with Sean Paul.

Her edgy appearance comes just days after she celebrated a magical milestone with her husband, Blake Shelton.

Gwen also rocked dreadlocks recently too

The couple rang in their one-year wedding anniversary on 3 July and both posted throwbacks to their special day.

Gwen kicked things off with a video clip compilation of several moments from their nuptials, including when Blake lifted her veil and their first dance, set to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

"1 year down, forever to go," she wrote while tagging her husband, and he reciprocated by commenting: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Gwen and Blake celebrated their year anniversary

Blake also shared a photograph from their wedding day while they were in the midst of their first dance.

"Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round…," he sweetly penned. "@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

