Gwen Stefani turns heads in gorgeous denim ensemble The former No Doubt frontwoman can always turn a look

Gwen Stefani always blows us away with her fashion, and during the week she showed off another stylish look.

The Hollaback Girl singer shared a stunning set of photos where she lounged around in a striking acid-washed denim jacket, while showing off her luscious blue eyeshadow. Gwen uploaded three separate shots each showing off her many angles, and she looked beautiful in each of them while she relaxed on a checkerboard pillow.

In a simple caption, she reflected: "Blue is kinda my color," finishing the post off with a relieved face and blue heart emoji.

Fans were quick to respond to the post, as one enthused: "Beautiful in every color!" and another added: "Every color is your color tbh, but this eyeliner always looks so good!"

A third agreed: "Blue is 100 percent your color," and a fourth commented: "It is definitely your color."

Fans loved Gwen in blue

Gwen's stunning photos even impressed her celebrity friends with Paris Hilton posting: "Queen."

The mom-of-three always impresses with her fashion and last week she looked sensational as she donned a tiny latex mini-dress, pairing the look with some fishnet tights.

The singer finished off her look with a pair of thigh-high boots, and with her blonde locks, she resembled a Barbie doll in her ensemble.

The singer always looks picture-perfect

In her caption, the former No Doubt frontwoman enthused: "We're back for another EPIC season of @NBCTheVoice with a BRAND NEW COACH! See u soon! #TheVoice premieres September 19th on NBC."

Fans got very excited over the sneak peek, but especially with Gwen's look, as one said: "Blake sure has a sexy wife! #pinklatex," while a second posted: "Gwen you look stunning," and a third added: "That dress tho!!"

Others saw the resemblance between the singer and the iconic doll with one commenting: "You are a freaking Barbie," and another joking: "I first thought it was a premiere for Ken and Barbie Live!"

