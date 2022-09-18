Louise Redknapp surprises with sweet photo of lookalike mum The former Eternal star is very close to her mother

Louise Redknapp delighted fans when she paid tribute to her mother Lynne Nurding with a sweet birthday message and hilarious throwback photo.

The former Eternal singer, 47, took to Instagram to express her well-wishes to her beloved mum on her special day, sharing a sweet photograph of the pair raising a glass together over dinner. A second image featured an adorable-looking Louise as a little girl – and her mum had barely changed over the years! A lovely family photo was the third and final snap in the montage.

She captioned the photographs: "Happy birthday Mum you are a true inspiration thank you for always being there. It's at times like this that really makes you appreciate your family and loved ones xxx."

Louise's fans were quick to react to the post, sharing birthday messages for Lynne and expressing their amazement at her timeless beauty.

Louise's fans couldn't get over the family resemblance

One wrote: "That second pic !!!!!!!!!!! Omgggg love it. You’re made up!!!!!! Beautiful mum," while another shared: "Thought that was your sister. Great pic."

A third follower commented: "Happy Birthday to Your Mom Lynne have a lovely day all of you. That lady never ages, always looks fantastic, lots of love to all of you."

The Lorraine fashion presenter also shared a sweet throwback

Louise recently enjoyed a candid chat with HELLO!, during which she opened up about her love life and how her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's decision to remarry had a lasting impact on their sons, Charley, 18, and Beau, 13.

The singer confessed that she didn't jump back into the dating scene after her divorce for the sake of her family.

Louise is a doting mum to sons Charlie and Beau

"I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family," she explained.

"Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

