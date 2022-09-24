Ana De Armas wows in leggy mini dress - and you should see her shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ana de Armas looked breathtaking on Friday wearing a white midi dress and chunky boots - and we can't get enough of the chic look.

The actress has been making headlines recently due to her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming blockbuster film Blonde, and fans have been loving her stylish ensembles.

Ana teamed her white slip dress with a pair of studded ankle boots

Attending the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Friday, the star dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton. Ana wore a sleek white sleeveless slip dress, which she teamed with a pair of stud-embellished wedged ankle boots. She rounded off the with a black Louis Vuitton shoulder bag with a chain strap. Stunning!

As for her makeup, the 34-year-old opted for a natural look to highlight her pretty features - wearing a light pink lipstick, with a soft blush and a touch of mascara. Her brunette locks were effortlessly styled in loose waves.

Ana was seen taking photographs and signing autographs with fans at the Spanish Film Festival.

It's not the first time the actress has wowed with her stylish outfits. Earlier this week, the Cuban actress dazzled in the most beautiful polka dot midi dress as she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. And only earlier that day, she was seen wearing a preppy school girl-style ensemble, with an Alessandra Rich wool collared short-sleeved sweater.

