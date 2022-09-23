Amal Clooney stuns in head-turning mini dress on romantic date night The lawyer is married to George Clooney

Amal Clooney pulled out all the stops for a romantic date night with her husband George Clooney on Thursday.

The 44-year-old lawyer looked phenomenal wearing a head-turning black sequin mini dress that put her toned legs and sculpted arms on display. Amal's dress skimmed over her figure giving off 1920s vibes and featured black horizontal ruffles.

She completed her look with wrap-around heels with pointed gold toes, a black clutch, and gold drop earrings.

Amal and George – who kept it low key in jeans and polo top – appeared to be enjoying their evening before it even began as they were pictured giggling and holding hands as they made their way into Italian eatery Locanda Verde in NYC.

The couple has been married since 2014 and share five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, who were born in 2017.

Last week, George made a rare comment about their children, revealing they already speak three languages despite their young age, and even joked that they are both much smarter than he is.

Amal looked beautiful in her date night dress

During his appearance at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet in Los Angeles on September 14, George shared how he will feel if his kids follow him into the entertainment industry.

"They can do whatever they want," he told Entertainment Tonight. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something - they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

Amal and George are parents to twins

His comments come after he revealed in 2021 that he and Amal have chosen to keep Alexander and Ella out of the spotlight in order to not "put their lives in jeopardy".

The Ocean's Eleven actor penned an open letter requesting an end to photos of his children being published by the media, explaining that his A-list status and Amal's job as a human rights lawyer, means that they must take extra precautions when it comes to the wellbeing of their family.

