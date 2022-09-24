Alex Jones puts her toned physique on display in stunning sleeveless jumpsuit The star was out!

Alex Jones looked sensational on Friday as she headed out with ITV's Rylan Clark for the launch of his new book Ten.

The One Show host, 45, rocked the most fabulous black sleeveless jumpsuit for the occasion which she documented on her Instagram Stories. She paired the sleek ensemble with classic black pointed-toe heels and accessorised the look with a pair of statement earrings.

Captioning the clip: "Mamma on the loose! Love you @rylan," and showed herself dancing away on a Rylan-themed podium.

She also shared a fabulous snap en route to the glamorous evening which saw the star sitting in a car, alongside the words: "Second night in a row!!! Unheard of in the last five years! You're worth it, " as well as a kissing emoji.

The star documented her journey to the fabulous event

The star is a doting mother of three to her sons Teddy, five and Kit, three, and her daughter Annie, one, whom she shares with her husband Charlie Thomson.

On Thursday, the husband and wife duo headed out on a date night to watch Gary Barlow at the Duke of York theatre.

While the BBC host didn't post about her exciting night out, Ronan Keating, who joined the couple alongside his own wife Storm, did.

Alex and Charlie enjoyed a date night

"What a night seeing my brother @officialgarybarlow performing his one man show #adifferentstage absolutely mind blown. Always knew he was talented but come on this is insane. Great fun with Stormy and the Thomsons, we laughed and we cried," Ronan wrote alongside a black and white photo of the couples posing backstage with Gary.

In the snap, Alex looked stunning whilst donning a white shirt and black trousers which have white stars printed all over.

The star was grinning from ear-to-ear in the photo whilst having her arm around her husband, who looked handsome in an all-black look.

