Michelle Keegan has never looked better in striking bodycon dress

Michelle Keegan, 35, thrilled her six million Instagram followers with a very exciting announcement on Friday, illustrated with a gorgeous bodycon dress debut.

The Brassic actress-turned-fashion designer took to Instagram on Thursday night to share photos of herself modelling her new autumn clothing collection for Very. Michelle modelled everything from skinny jeans and heels to animal print, but all eyes were on her V-neck, clingy colourblock midi dress…

WATCH: Michelle Keegan struts in a series of seriously striking summer fits

Michelle looked phenomenal in her black and grey button-down bodycon dress as she posed lying down to show off the details, including a fine knit fabric and button-down detailing.

Michelle looked wonderful in colourblocking

The actress wore feathery eyelashes and bronze smoky eye makeup to complement her statement dress. She captioned the Instagram post: "My Autumn collection just LANDED @veryuk."

Jessica Wright applauded the look, writing: "This shoot!" With love heart and clapping emojis.

Hundreds more fans rushed to comment, with one saying: "Good work as always Keegs," while another fan loved the look of Michelle's Very collection too, adding "Ooooo they look lovely."

Knitted Colour Block Midi Dress, £45, Very

If you love Michelle's colourblock bodycon dress as much as we do, you'll be happy to know that it is already available to shop. The cosy, long-sleeved dress promises to "elevate your new season knit edit".

Michelle's Instagram post included this striking look

Another look that we love from the new collection is the 'Premium Fringe Detail' knitted jumper, £45.

Michelle rocks knitwear

Michelle has been embracing the cooler days of late since her return to the UK from Sydney following weeks spent apart from her husband Mark Wright. On Thursday, she wrapped up for an outing with friends and opted for a relaxed aesthetic, complete with boyfriend jeans and another sumptuous knit.

