Sofia Vergara dazzles in animal print for AGT live shows The NBC star looks as sensational as ever

Sofia Vergara knows how to serve a show-stopping look every single time she steps out onto the America's Got Talent main stage, and why would the latest episode be an exception?

The star showed up for the new round of live shows in one of her classic sultry looks, opting for a leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana dress, a brand which her fellow judge Heidi Klum has often favored on the show.

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara's silk and sequins outfit

Her outfit looked spectacular on her, highlighting her hourglass figure and featuring her signature sweetheart neckline.

However, she made sure to elevate her look by smartly pairing it with equally glam accessories, like a simple gold necklace with a similar bracelet.

She styled her dark locks in loose waves to complement the flowy vibe of the dress itself, showing them all off in one of her traditional backstage selfies.

"Ready for the live show! Two more contestants will go to the finals!!!" she captioned her photo, and it's safe to say that her followers were way more invested in her fashion.

Sofia went the animal-print route for the latest AGT

Several of them shared heart and flame emojis while one wrote: "DON'T YOU GET TIRED OF BEING BEAUTIFUL??"

Another commented: "This woman is superior!!" with a third adding: "Love your dress I want one!!" and a fourth terming her a "DIVA!"

This episode marks a special one for the Modern Family star, given that she was able to have her family in attendance with her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sofia shared a selfie alongside members of her family who sat in the audience for the show, including her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

The actress was visited by her family for the new episode

The installment serves as the fourth in the run of live qualifiers that'll determine the contestants making their way to the finals, with one more to go before the grand finale on 13 September and the results the day after.

