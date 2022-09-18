Sofia Vergara stuns in animal print dress during Modern Family reunion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

America's Got Talent's Sofia Vergara is known for her figure-hugging looks, and she really drove us wild with the leopard print dress she slipped into for a reunion with her Modern Family co-stars.

RELATED: AGT's Sofia Vergara showcases hourglass figure in sensational sequin jumpsuit

Animal print is definitely a Sofia go-to look and she always looks absolutely stunning. Her latest dress, though, upped the ante with a halter neck and peek-a-boo cutout bodice.

SEE: Sofia Vergara leaves fans speechless with daring throwback picture

READ: Sofia Vergara fans are all saying the same thing about her latest incredible hair transformation

Sofia shared two posts on Instagram of the get-together with her former co-stars and forever friends: Jesse Tyler, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ty Burrell and last but certainly not least, her on-screen husband Ed O'Neill.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara's rise to fame

“I love you guys!!!” she captioned one set of snaps, followed by three red heart emojis. Alongside the other pictures, a set of fun selfies with the whole gang, she simply wrote: “With my family” with more hearts.

MODERN FAMILY: You won't believe how much the cast have changed over the years

The posts notched up hundreds of thousands of likes in just hours, with fans commenting both on Sofia’s look and the touching reunion with her Modern Family BFFs.

“Amazing look!” said one fan of the sexy animal print ensemble.

There was also major enthusiasm from Modern Family fans who still can’t get enough of the hit show, which aired its last episode in April 2020.

SHOP SIMILAR: Alexis Aaliyah Maxi Dress, was $870 now $435, Saks Fifth Avenue

“Omg i love them so much!!! Ok back to rewatching Modern Family for the 6218529th time,” joked one follower, while another wrote, “So happy to see y’all together.”

And another commenter expressed the wishes of millions of fans, enthusing: “We need a new season of modern family.”

AGT star Sofia has been keeping fans in the loop on the latest moments of her life, including son Manolo's 31st birthday over the weekend.

She shared a snap of herself and her son – along with husband Joe Manganiello, pet chihuahua Bubbles and friends – as they celebrated, captioning the pics with a happy birthday message in Spanish: “Feliz cumpleaños!!”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.