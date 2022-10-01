Claudia Winkleman is so radiant in slinky black top and pink trousers on Strictly The mum-of-three has never looked better!

Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman has already dazzled fans with both a white sequined Nadine Merabi look and a jet-black suit last weekend, but this Saturday she wowed fans in her best look so far.

The fashionable mum-of-three oozed glamour as she took to our screens in a gorgeous slinky shirt that she had paired with pink trousers. Claudia's Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess Daly was reliably close by, looking lovely in a white mini-dress and together they were a sight to behold.

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she's never told the Strictly line-up in advance

Claudia kept her hair in her signature style for the second live show that will see the first elimination of the series.

The star looked so glam

The star took to social media to share her latest outfit and said: "Strictly is on at 620. Enormous thanks to @sineadmckeefry @debbiedannell @amyhair4 xxx."

One fan shared: "The shoes of dreams," while a second joked: "GEE, I don't know how you stay up right in those things let alone walk...lol."

Last Saturday, the 50-year-old star looked fabulous in a jet-black suit as she joined co-host Tess Daly for the first week of the hit BBC ballroom dancing competition.

Claudia was suited and booted

Fans loved seeing the delightful duo enthuse over the impressive moves of celebrities like Kym Marsh and Helen Skelton on the dancefloor.

Last weekend, in the first break from her Strictly fashion tradition, Claudia shared a preview of her outfit for the show on her Instagram Stories rather than on her feed, and wrote: "@bbcstrictly is on soon," tagging her stylists. Fans are sure to be scrolling back and forth every weekend to see her outfits as the competition heats up!

