Helen Flanagan models striking red top for sultry photo

Helen Flanagan often turns heads with her eye-catching fashion, and her latest look is no different as she styled out an incredible red top.

The former Coronation Street looked amazing in the slinky top that showed off her curves, and she paired it perfectly with a pair of skinny jeans that highlighted her flawless figure. Her low-slung top allowed fans to catch a glimpse of her touching necklace, that read 'Mama'. The star looked so glam with her makeup, including long lashes and plump lips.

She also shared other looks at how she's been spending her time lately, as she sweetly cuddled her son following a workout session.

Another small clip showed her looking so elegant in a white shirt and pair of glasses as she sipped from a cup of tea after she had finished her breakfast.

In a simple caption, she wrote: "Recently," and were quick to share their thoughts with friend Carol Vorderman sharing a string of heart emojis.

One posted: "My no.1 crush," while a second commented: "You look gorgeous," and a third added: "Aww you always look absolutely stunning and beautiful lovely @hjgflanagan aww. Gorgeous necklace as well."

Helen looked so gorgeous

Others shared heart emojis while more posted one-word comments like "gorgeous", "stunning" or "beautiful".

Helen is the epitome of glamour and she wowed in a bright pink mini dress boasting all-over sequins, an asymmetrical, hot pink feather hemline and square neckline detailing.

She completed her hot pink aesthetic by slipping on a pair of silver glitter point-toe pumps with delicate bow detailing.

The actress recently enjoyed a small getaway

Helen wore her blonde tresses down loose with an effortless side parting and showed off her glamorous beauty look – an even skin tone, a touch of rosy blush, a thick flutter of black mascara and a dark pink lip.

She played with her hair as she posed for a quick video - revealing a glint of some decadent diamond drop earrings.

Her followers quickly responded to her dancefloor-ready look, with one commenting: "Stunning as always," and another mentioning: "This dress!" A third added: "This colour looks lush on you! Beautiful Helen," while a fourth agreed, writing: "Love this dress."

