Elizabeth Hurley has a full-blown Barbie moment in boldest sequin suit and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Elizabeth Hurley just pulled out all the style stops. The actress was invited to host a lighting ceremony in honour of the Estee Lauder Company's Breast Cancer Campaign for breast cancer awareness month - and for the moving occasion, she aptly wore all pink.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is the ultimate summer goddess in fabulous poolside photo

Elizabeth, 57, honoured the campaign with her choice of outfit – a sequin-clad classic suit by Alice + Olivia which was cut from an unmissable shade of Barbie pink. She teamed her head-turning ensemble, coined the 'Macey Suit,' with a pair of pink open-toe high heels – channelling her most glam-rock look to date.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley lounges poolside in a bikini

The star clasped a small clutch bag to complete her glittering attire. The accessory boasted a chevron pattern crafted from shades of dark honey, chocolate and bubblegum pink, in addition to gold hardware.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is the life of the party in a colorful summer dress

Elizabeth wore her silky brunette mane loose in tightly coiled curls and opted for a radiant beauty blend. A velvety complexion, sultry smokey eye, a flutter of mascara and a touch of blush made for a rich makeup glow.

Elizabeth looked glorious in pink

She smiled for the cameras as she posed in her $975 single-breasted blazer, which was elevated by a coordinating pair of flared trousers plus a shimmering pair of drop earrings.

Elizabeth will always go all out when it comes to causes she cares about. She is a longtime advocate for breast cancer research, and as Breast Cancer Awareness rolls around, she is once again opening up about her journey.

The star opted for an eye-catching accessory

The star took a moment right as the calendar marked the 1st of October to highlight all those who have paved the way to cure cancer.

She opened up about her family's experience with breast cancer, and was promptly praised by fans for her advocacy.

Sharing a photo from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation annual gala she attends every year, she looked spectacular in a form-fitting champagne hued gown with a one-shoulder cut, posing alongside Evelyn Lauder, the woman behind BCRF.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley pays moving homage to late ex-fiancé Shane Warne

"This October marks the 30th Anniversary of @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign (BCC)," she stated in her caption.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.