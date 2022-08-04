Cheryl shares painful injury following Girls Aloud reunion

Last week saw Girls Aloud reunite in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding, with Chery, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts teaming up in London to take part in Race For Life in Sarah's honour.

READ: Cheryl's dramatic birth story revealed by ex Liam Payne

Following the 5km charity run, Cheryl revealed she sustained an injury, commenting that she was "covered in blisters." Ouch! Despite the painful repercussions of the run, the singer called the event "amazing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cheryl shares a rare home video featuring son Bear

Cheryl took to Instagram after the event, writing: "I had such a gorgeous day seeing and catching up with you all. You made it easier and much better. Sarah would be so happy! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming together to try and fight this! I love you."

SEE: Cheryl looks so glam as she shows off most indulgent birthday cake

LOOK: Cheryl sparks fan response as she returns to social media in slinky hoodie

While Cheryl was left injured by the run, she's always been fit and healthy and is a keen dancer, so we're in no doubt she was feeling fit while running.

As well as dancing, Cheryl has previously spoken about her love of yoga, telling Marie Claire last year: "I like yoga. I like Bikram, and I like it to be hot as I feel like my heart’s pounding and I’ve done something. You feel like you’ve been stretched from head-to-toe.

Girls Aloud reunited for the race

"I also love Pilates – I haven’t been doing any of the jumping around stuff, put it that way," she continued.

READ: Cheryl shares rare insight into how she's bringing up son Bear

Cheryl, who is an ambassador for supplements brand Feel, attributes the supplements to keeping her energised, explaining: " [Before I took supplements] I would have energy dips, I wouldn't sleep well and I'd wake up foggy. I'd genuinely be waking up tired after hours in bed. I'd be rushing to the coffee machine."

Cheryl takes supplements to stay healthy

We're glad Cheryl's found something to help her feel well – fingers crossed her blisters are better soon too!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.