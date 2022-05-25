Exclusive: Stacey Solomon talks new Primark range, fashion sustainability and kids clothes

The gorgeous Stacey Solomon is back with her third Primark kidswear collection and we think it may be her best yet! The summer collection is super colourful, and the star has included her favourite prints and colours.

There's towelling coverups, matching swimwear, dresses, shirts and shorts, perfect for sibling twinning. The range also includes picnic ready wooden plates, non-slip bowls, silicone bibs and toddler friendly cups and cutlery in matching pastel shades. How cute?

HELLO! sat down with Stacey, and gave us the lowdown on her latest line and everything in between.

Speaking about what inspires her, she explained: "First and foremost, it’s functionality and how practical it is. I want kids to always feel comfortable when they are wearing it. After that, I wanted it to be a colourful range which kids could have fun in."

Stacey's son Rex looks super cute in his dungarees, £12

Dressing your children the same is a big trend, and the Loose Women star is all for it. "I absolutely love dressing my children the same! When we were shooting the range, seeing all of them in the same outfits brought me so much joy, I couldn’t stop smiling."

T-shirt, £7.00, Shorts, £6.00, Primark

As any boy mum knows, there can be limited clothes available compared to girls and what's more, they are often covered in tractors or dinosaurs. Stacey is well aware of this, and her range is much more diverse. "One of the things that motivated me when making a kids wear collection was feeling like there wasn’t as much on the market for boys as there was for girls. I saw girls having more options – you could either go quite girly or tomboy. You can get dungarees with little flowers and embroidery, whereas for boys it was either just a truck or a dinosaur and the colours were always green and blue - that was it."

High tops. £12.00, Primark

Dressing for comfort is so important to the mother-of-four. "The outfits which make me the most confident are the ones where I’m most comfortable. If I’m in tracksuits and I feel relaxed and cosy, that’s when I feel great.

And lastly, on her best style advice, Mrs. Hinch's bestie says: " If it makes you happy and you feel good in it then wear it! There is nothing worse than spending a day or even 10 minutes in something that makes you uncomfortable."

The Stacey Solomon kidswear collection is available across the UK and Ireland from 30 May, with prices ranging from £3 – £12.00.