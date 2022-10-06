Nicole Scherzinger sparks a debate among fans over her latest look Cher or Selena?

Nicole Scherzinger looks undoubtedly fabulous in her latest video, but she inadvertently caused quite the argument among her fans.

The star was simply showing off her latest look for Fox's Masked Singer, and while it is stunning, it's who she attributed the inspiration to that sent fans into a tizzy.

She still received loads of compliments, but fans couldn't help but debate which iconic singer she resembled more, Cher or Selena Quintanilla.

For the latest episode of the mystery celebrity singing competition show, Nicole opted for a stunning burgundy jumpsuit made of an impossibly shiny fabric, featuring a crossed halter neckline that creates a triangular cut-out in her midriff.

The clip she shared to Instagram sees her boldly strutting around backstage, showing off her glamorous look, and whipping her impossibly long jet black hair, which are perfectly straightened, back and forth.

However, it was the sound she used in the clip, and her caption, that sent fans to immediately give their own opinion of the look in the comments section.

The star looked fabulous regardless of who she looked like most

The sound she used is a musical remix of someone saying, "It's giving Cher," a phrase which went viral on TikTok after Shawn Mendes said that of his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello's look at the 2021 Met Gala.

In her caption, she also added: "It's giving Cher. All new @maskedsingerfox tonight!"

The look definitely resembled the iconic Selena jumpsuit

While some fans simply complimented the look, writing: "Red vixen," and: "One of my favorites!!!!" as well as: "Yesssss girl yessss," others couldn't help but correct her and acknowledge that it was "giving" another iconic songstress.

Many fans thought it was actually reminiscent of an iconic purple jumpsuit worn by the late Selena Quintanilla, which was one of her most memorable looks. Fans wrote: "More like Selena not Cher," and: "It's actually giving Selena Quintanilla," plus a third added: "I get Selena Vibes!!"

