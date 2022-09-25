Nicole Scherzinger shares incredible photos of rarely seen parents for one heartfelt reason What an incredible gift

Nicole Scherzinger may have become a global superstar and has enjoyed fame for almost two decades, but she will always put family first.

The star is originally from Hawai'i, and has always honored her homeland with frequent visits back home and sharing all of its beauty with her fans.

Now, her latest act of love truly honors not only her roots but her family as well, who she surprised with an epic home renovation.

Nicole took to Instagram to share the incredible gift she gave her family back in Hawai'i, totally remodeling her parents' home in Waianae.

She shared photos of the entire process, alongside a heartwarming snapshot of her next to her parents, Alfonso and Rosemary, posing in their remodeled living room.

Some photos see the Buttons hitmaker getting to work alongside the construction crew, sporting a white tank top and jeans, but more importantly, safety goggles, as she took a sledgehammer to multiple walls throughout the home.

Nicole was determined to improve her family's home

"My family is everything to me. That's why I feel so blessed and am so grateful to God I could surprise my Tutu and Papa with this home renovation," she said in the caption of her heartfelt post.

Crediting all those who made it possible, she added: "Mahalo to my 'ohana and @ozzyconstruction for all your heart and hard work!"

The final result is stunning

The impressive project was part of the new season of Secret Celebrity Renovation, and Nicole's episode aired on 23 September. She wrote: "Thank you #secretcelebrityrenovation for making this happen."

Fans were in awe of the results, and commended Nicole for the incredible gift, taking to the comments to write: "How sweet!!! The best," and: "Anything for ohana. So sweet sis," as well as: "It's so beautiful to see how much you love them," plus another fan endearingly added: "This makes my heart so happy."

