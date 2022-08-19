Nicole Scherzinger showcases fit physique in gorgeous tropical playsuit

Nicole Scherzinger turned heads as she paraded her legs in a tiny playsuit.

Stylish as ever, the American songwriter was impossible to miss in her colorful floral-inspired one-piece.

SEE VID: Nicole Scherzinger amazes fans with insane flexibility

PHOTOS: Nicole Scherzinger dotes over baby in photo with Thom Evans

The singer, 44, playfully turned the balcony into her personal catwalk and she made a statement in her sky-scraper purple heels.

Her bright pink lipstick was the perfect match for her playsuit and her earrings added the final touches of glamour to her look.

Nicole blew fans away with her latest Instagram

It was a picture-perfect Instagram snap with the sun setting over the city in the background.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Be a pop of color in a black and white world."

The Masked Singer star looked gorgeous in her colorful playsuit

Her legion of 5.3million loyal fans rushed to share their compliments beneath the Instagram post shared on Thursday.

PICS: Nicole Scherzinger enjoys romantic getaway with beau Thom Evans

READ: Nicole Scherzinger dazzles in bold bikini for lavish birthday getaway

"Wow, so beautiful," one wrote, among the sea of comments.

Others added: "Love the outfit."

Nicole put on a stylish show in her purple heels

"Well I think you are a rainbow, every colour really suits you!"

Ever the jetsetter, earlier this month, Nicole treated fans to glorious bikini snaps of her getaway in Austria.

Loading the player...

Nicole Scherzinger wowed fans with an insight into her intense workout routine

Speculation has been rife that the singer is planning to walk down the aisle with her long-time love Thom Evans, though the couple are yet to confirm any exciting news on this.

They first met on X Factor: Celebrity, fell in love in 2019 and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

READ: Thom Evans gets fans talking after sharing new baby photos

Thom was positively glowing when he gushed over Nicole and their blossoming romance in 2021.

He told The Sun: "People always say, 'when you know, you know' and I can honestly say I’d never had that moment.

"But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.