Nicole Scherzinger looks absolutely regal in an emerald velvet gown The Masked Singer judge looks phenomenal as always

Nicole Scherzinger is having the time of her life while performing alongside Andrea Bocelli, and she's been bringing some incredible looks for it too.

For her second night of performances, the singer shared a reel of herself strutting down a hallway in a truly breathtaking ensemble.

She wore a floor-length emerald-colored velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline and chain straps that emphasized her hourglass figure.

The gown itself was truly a work of art, featuring a variety of illustrations of cogs and machinery that lightly glistened, emphasized by the slit on the side.

She paired the look with minimal jewelry, except for a pair of dangling diamond earrings, a bold dark lip, and her hair styled in bouncy waves.

The Masked Singer judge's fans quickly began inundating her video with a barrage of compliments and heart and fire emojis, many of them simply deeming her "stunning."

Nicole looked sensational in a velvet emerald-colored gown

"Life is a runway for anyone who knows the walk!!!" one commented, with another saying: "Omg beautiful," and a third adding: "This hair screams POWER," while a few others even compared her to a Disney princess.

For the first show, Nicole looked equally beautiful in a bejeweled skin-toned Maison Met dress with another sweetheart neckline.

It was covered completely in lined crystals while also accentuating her shape with the help of its structured fit, pairing it with a bright red lip and her hair once again down in loose waves.

"Hold up…who's that girl about to go on stage with thee @andreabocelliofficial tonight!?" she excitedly captioned her video.

The star brought her most fashionable ensembles to her concerts with Andrea Bocelli

JoJo commented: "OH MY GOD THIS HAIR," while a fan said: "IT'S YOU BABE YOU'RE GORGEOUS," and a third simply added: "You should never leave the stages. I love your voice," and many others simply commented with fire and heart emojis.

