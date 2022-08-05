Nicole Scherzinger stuns in strappy bikini during dreamy Austrian getaway – and wow!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nicole Scherzinger rocked a gorgeous bikini as she took to the water on Friday morning.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger responds to One Direction 'truth' with red hot revenge dress

Taking to her Instagram, the Buttons songstress treated her legions of fans to a glimpse inside her sun-soaked getaway to Austria. Beaming atop a water float, Nicole looked sensational in her navy Melissa Odabash bikini.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger amazes fans with insane flexibility

She teamed her sultry swimwear with a pair of oversized sunglasses and styled her raven locks into a sleek bun.

She captioned her dreamy post: "Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen - Coco Chanel 💛".

WOW: Nicole Scherzinger dons revealing white mesh dress during romantic getaway with beau Thom Evans

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger dazzles in bold bikini for lavish birthday getaway

Nicole's fans raced to the comment section to weigh in on her glamourous snap, with one writing: "Your smile is so adorable", whilst a second penned: "You're perfect babe!".

Nicole soaked up the morning sunshine

A third fan remarked: "Enjoy your time in Austria" and a fourth added: "Love you Queen". The star's gorgeous bikini photo comes after she impressed fans with some seriously cool wakeboarding.

Melissa Obadash Bikini, £114, Net-A-Porter

Taking to her social media, Nicole shared a clip of herself mastering the daring water sport whilst wearing a lilac life jacket and a baby blue bikini.

She captioned her sensational video: "It's a new week y'all. Let's ride them waves like we own 'em!"

Nicole looked effortlessly cool on her wakeboard

Fans raved about her undeniable talent with one writing: "My action girl has got it all," and a second chiming: "What you can't do? Always amazed by you!".

Nicole is currently enjoying some much-needed downtime at a popular detox retreat in Maria Wörth, Austria. The luxurious wellness retreat is a firm favourite among celebrities, with the likes of Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Hurley regularly featuring on their guest list.

The star recently jetted off to Portugal

The destination describes itself as an "award-winning luxury medical health resort and holistic wellness retreat," and guests get to enjoy nutritious home-cooked meals with stunning views.

The Mayr method focuses on gut health and prioritizes foods that are considered alkaline, meaning they supposedly produce a higher pH when digested.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.