Nicole Scherzinger is picture-perfect in gorgeous jumpsuit The Masked Singer judge shied away from her usual fashion

Nicole Scherzinger often blows her fans away with her tiny bikinis and flirty mini-dresses, but she rocked a new look on Saturday.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer donned a striking jumpsuit, but she added a dash of daring to the outfit, leaving part of the top unzipped to give the illusion of a plunging neckline. The outfit perfectly complimented her figure, as she hung off of an escape ladder, and she added a pair of heels to complete her look.

Nicole shared a motivational quote in her caption, posting: "Create a ladder of values and priorities in your life, reminding yourself of what really matters to you."

She then tagged photographer Frederic Monceau, who responded with a heart emoji.

The singer immediately found herself showered with compliments as fans raved over the show-stopping images.

Nicole's photos stopped fans in their tracks

"Wow Nicole," said one, while a second shared: "Like… you are sooooo BEAUTIFUL!" and a third enthused: "YES MA'AM THIS IS NOTED. I LOVE YOUUUU!!!!!!!"

A fourth posted: "BEAUTY is her name," and a fifth commented: "It's the BEAUTY for me."

Last week, the Buttons songstress treated her legions of fans to a glimpse inside her sun-soaked getaway to Austria. Beaming atop a water float, Nicole looked sensational in a navy Melissa Odabash bikini.

Nicole often stuns with her bikini body

She teamed her sultry swimwear with a pair of oversized sunglasses and styled her raven locks into a sleek bun.

She captioned her dreamy post: "Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen - Coco Chanel".

Nicole's fans raced to the comment section to weigh in on her glamourous snap, with one writing: "Your smile is so adorable", whilst a second penned: "You're perfect babe!"

The star was enjoying some much-needed downtime at a popular detox retreat in Maria Wörth, Austria. The luxurious wellness retreat is a firm favourite among celebrities, with the likes of Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Hurley regularly featuring on their guest list.

