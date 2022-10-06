Tamera Mowry-Housley makes a statement in bold pink and royally chic earrings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sister Sister star Tamera Mowry-Housley is making the rounds to talk about her new book, You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, and Cookies, and if her stunning bold pink suit for her appearance on Wednesday’s Today show is anything to go by, we can expect some seriously amazing fashion.

The actor and author was absolutely gorgeous in the on-trend color block suit and a cool green plaid Kate Spade overcoat – but what really got our attention were the details!

Tamera's head-to-toe look for her appearance on the Today Show was flawless

Pearl earrings are having a moment, with Meghan Markle’s beautiful diamond pair from Queen Elizabeth trending worldwide. We have to say Tamera’s huggie hoop pearl earrings had definite princess vibes.

TAMERA'S EARRINGS: Serenity Pearl Charm Hoops, £79 / $119, Astrid & Miyu

Tamera's Serenity Pearl Charm Hoops from Astrid & Miyu are a bit more budget-friendly than the Duchess’, though, with a price tag of $119.

TAMERA'S HEELS: Kate Spade Amour Pom in 'Dancer Pink', £250 / $173.60 (sale price), Kate Spade

The Nineties icon’s look was accessorized to perfection from head-to-toe - literally. Did you notice her swoon-worthy shoes?The Kate Spade Amour Pom pumps are adorable, and come in multiple colors, but the ‘Dancer Pink’ that Tamera wore are selling out fast.

You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, and Cookies, $27, Amazon

Speaking of ‘amour’, Tamera also spoke about how she’s supporting her twin sister Tia Mowry after she filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, on October 4.

"I support her,” Tamera told the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “Whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back. I love her dearly. She is strong, but I know right now she just kind of wants to process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that. And as a sister, I'm just going to respect that."

