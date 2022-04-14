Alex Jones lights up the room on The One Show in sunshine blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones stunned audiences as she took to The One Show sofa on Wednesday wearing a sunshine yellow blouse from one of her favourite brands, Sezane.

The 45-year-old presenter was a vision of spring in the ethereal ruffled shirt, and we're a fan of her striking style. Taking to Instagram to share details on her ultra-feminine frilled blouse, the Welsh presenter told fans: "Lots of you are asking about this shirt, it's from a French brand called Sezane. It's very Easter chick, isn't it? Very bright, if you're into that kind of thing."

WATCH: Alex Jones 5 style lessons for always looking fabulous

The glamorous mother-of-three paired her striking top with figure-flattering wide leg jeans in a dark navy denim, adding leg-lengthening nude heels to complete her look.

Alex wore her glossy brunette tresses in an elegant up-do, highlighting her pretty features with face-framing bangs.

Keeping it simple with accessories, Alex added a pair of dainty gold hoops, rocking a rosy pink beauty glow consisting of a warm blusher, bronze eyeshadow and matte pink lip. Simply gorgeous!

If you're loving Alex's bright and beautiful blouse for your spring wardrobe, it's still available on Sezane for £95.

For those looking to channel Alex's effortless style for less, statement ruffles and pastel prints are everywhere on the high street right now. We're a fan of this chic number from Nobody's Child.

Yellow Ruffle Tie Neck Blouse, £27, Nobody's Child

Framed by voluminous ruffles on the front, it features a button-through front and a tie neckline. Perfect for making a statement, team with anything denim for off-duty days.

Stylist Tess Wright dreams up all of Alex's getups for The One Show. HELLO! previously spoke with Tess who gave us all the details about styling one of television's most stylish ladies.

Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she explained that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said.

Alex's staple are wide-leg jeans and comfy fits

"Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

