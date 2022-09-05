7 autumn fashion pieces for under £25 that we're seriously impressed with

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re all feeling the pinch these days and things aren’t looking like they’re going to get any easier for a little while. Luckily, if you want to update your wardrobe for the new season there are so many brands offering amazing pieces at prices that will stay within your budget.

With jobs, kids, side hustles and maybe a social life, you probably don’t have time to be trawling the internet for affordable fashion that looks expensive, so we’ve done the hard work for you. From H&M to ASOS, here are the best budget buys we’ve found this week.

Double-breasted jacket, £24.99, H&M

An oversized blazer will elevate every outfit. This one from H&M feels such good quality for its £24.99 price tag. Pair it with everything from your midi dresses to t-shirts and jeans.

ASOS Design super soft high neck jumper, £22, ASOS

Dopamine dressing is still going strong, with bright green one of the biggest colour trends of 2022. Wear the look with this high-neck sweater from ASOS. It features drop shoulders and a cool boxy cut.

Jersey animal print A-line skirt, £15, M&S

Leopard print is so much more versatile than you might think. Pair Marks & Spencer’s A-line skirt with a fluffy sweater and ankle boots or loafers this autumn.

Chelsea boots, £19.99, New Look

Need some new boots to see you through the cold weather? Run, don’t walk - New Look has this sleek pair of Chelsea boots for less than £20.

Pearl chain necklace, £17.99, Mango

Pearl jewellery is having a moment and this necklace from Mango will upgrade all of your evening outfits. No one would guess it cost less than £18.

Basic cotton shirt, £24, John Lewis

Creating a capsule wardrobe will not only save you money, it makes it so much easier to choose what to wear in the morning. A white shirt is an essential addition and this one from John Lewis has such a flattering fit.

Khaki satin cowl neck top, £18, River Island

Looking for a date night outfit? River Island’s satin top would pair perfectly with straight-leg jeans or wide-leg trousers and it’s less than £20.

