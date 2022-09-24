Claudia Winkleman wows in seriously slick outfit The BBC presenter's look went down a storm

Claudia Winkleman can do no wrong in the sartorial stakes, and Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing look was nothing short of perfection.

The 50-year-old star looked fabulous in all-black suit as she joined co-host Tess Daly for week one of the BBC ballroom competition, which will see the likes of Kym Marsh and Helen Skelton take to the dancefloor. Claudia rocked the outfit which featured a white sahirt underneath and a [air of matching heeled boots.

The star wore her hair in her signature style, and added a dazzling watch and stylish signet ring to the ensemble.

Breaking from a normal tradition, Claudia shared her outfit on her Instagram Stories rather than her feed, and said: "@bbcstrictly is on soon," and tagged her stylists.

Claudia always looks amazing, and fans might be surprised to learn that the mother-of-three doesn't follow an exercise regime – at all.

She joked to Marie Claire magazine: "I’m sedentary. My only movement is to go on the central line. I get the tube at 7.45am and 3.30pm.

Claudia is low-maintenance when it comes to her style

"I like a march to the entrance and then when I get on, it’s like an amazing Harry Potter magic pill as you come out in a totally different part of London. I pick up the offspring and then come back. So I don’t move at all other than that."

She does, however, swear by an early night, citing her 9pm bedtime as a "non-negotiable".

