Claudia Winkleman's edgy Strictly look is so gorgeous

Claudia Winkleman's fashion sense is always reliably edgy, and her Strictly Come Dancing looks are fast becoming what fashion fans look forward to on a Saturday night.

The 50-year-old star took to the BBC ballroom show on Saturday night looking incredible in a sparkly ensemble that featured a silver jacket and matching trousers. The petite star always rocks killer accessories and Claudia made no exception to the rule on this occasion, the dazzling bracelets were the perfect accompaniment to complete the edgy look.

Claudia's impossibly glossy jet black hair and smokey-eyed beauty look were the perfect finishing touch.

In her caption, she shared: "Strictly is on at 630. Love to @sineadmckeefry @debbiedannell @amyhair4."

The star looked phenomenal

After last weekend's gorgeous slinky black satin blouse and 70s-style pink flared look, fashion fans weren't sure where Claudia would be heading next. Her plunging white sequin suit by Nadine Merabi for the launch of this year's Strictly Come Dancing series set the bar so high.

On the night, Claudia's Instagram fans rushed to comment on the dazzling look, writing: "Gorgeous, gorgeous!" while another added: "Claud you look incredible."

Last weekend Claudia wowed in pink flares - those shoes!

The following week, Claudia looked effortlessly stylish in a fitted all-black get up- finished off with contrasting white heeled ankle boots. Claudia can pull off anything!

With Claudia's glamours co-host Tess Daly, 53, by her side each week, sometimes rocking sparkling white minis' or waist-cinching flares, fans know they can rely on exciting fashion looks from the duo right through until Christmas!

