Ciara stuns on the red carpet for date night in beautiful velvet gown

Ciara sure knows how to make a statement when it comes to her major appearances, and took the red carpet by storm on Wednesday night.

The singer appeared at the ESPYs alongside her husband Russell Wilson in a drop-dead gorgeous velvet evening gown.

The ensemble featured a figure-flattering shape and a deeply plunging neckline that allowed her to show off some skin, covering up with bedazzled silver cups.

She paired her look with a blunt side bob that added to the chic factor, and looked like the picture-perfect couple alongside Russell, who wore a smart two-toned gray and black suit.

Ciara strut her stuff in the beautiful outfit in a reel she shared on her Instagram, captioning it: "Espy Nights Wit My Boo," and fans were quickly obsessed.

"The bob is bobbing!!!" one wrote, with another saying: "Tall glass of wine," and a third adding: "This woman is a monument!" Many just responded with dozens of flame emojis.

Ciara and Russell stunned on the ESPYs red carpet

The singer has been having a major resurgence in popularity recently, especially since the release of her comeback single, Jump.

She was able to bring her effortless fashion into her music with her latest appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana anniversary show in Italy.

Ciara shared a star-studded video of herself from the event wearing a breathtaking gold gown with a high slit and graphic iconography.

In the clip, she attempted a TikTok challenge rendition of Jump with a few major appearances, from the likes of the other celebrities in attendance.

The singer had other celebrities participate in her video

The Goodies performer got Sharon Stone, Helen Mirren, Ellen Pompeo, Drew Barrymore, Lupita Nyong'o, and Anitta to participate in the video with her.

"Da Gworls know how to make it #JUMP So Legendary!" she wrote alongside the video, leaving fans quite stunned.

