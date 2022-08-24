Reese Witherspoon's cute new mini dress has a detail that fans are wild about

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Reese Witherspoon is as canny as she is creative and her latest mini dress design for her brand Draper James features some very resourceful details that fans are just mad about.

On Wednesday, the Legally Blonde actress turned producer, turned fashion designer modeled her gorgeous new mini dress on Instagram. The navy and lilac floral design enhanced Reese's bright blue eyes but fans couldn't keep their eyes off the incredible details; the flattering wide sleeves, the neatly layered pleats and the cut baby doll mini dress are sure to look lovely on all figures. But it's the hidden pockets that everyone was talking about…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon shares incredible throwback of Jennifer Aniston for special celebration

Reese, 46, beamed and she posed for the camera and casually slipped her hand into her pockets with the caption: "The only thing better than a great dress is a great dress with POCKETS!!!"

Reese's mini dress features pockets and fans are delighted

The star's 28.2 million strong Instagram fan base wholeheartedly agreed: "Yes!! Pockets are a must." cheered one fan, while another gushed, "Love pockets!" and a third fan joined in, "Oh yeah!!!! It has… Pockets, pockets, pockets."

The practical mother of three received hundreds of compliments from fans who said: "You look beautiful in this dress." So if you love the dress too, you'll be delighted to know that it is available to buy at Draper James.

Dottie Babydoll Dress in Zinnia, $165, Draper James

Perfect for fall, we can picture Reese wearing this dress with boots and a chunky cardigan and tights when the temperature drops.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.