Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo with husband Jim Toth - fans react The pair married in 2011 and share son Tennessee

Reese Witherspoon shared a rare, loved up photo of her and her husband of nearly 10 years this past weekend, and fans took notice.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress uses her social media far more than husband Jim Toth who keeps his account private, so fans were elated to get a glimpse of him over the weekend.

Reese posted a beautiful black and white throwback snap of her and her love and captioned it: "Love my Valentine. 11 years of love & laughter."

Fans comments poured in, with one writing: "Love you both and love your love," while another commented: "Love you guys! This is one of my favorite pics of you two!"

Reese last shared a snap with Jim on Christmas when she shared a picture-perfect family photograph on Instagram on Christmas Day.

Reese Witherspoon posted this rare photo of herself alongside husband Jim Toth

In it was Jim and children Ava, Deacon and Tennessee. Reese admitted that behind-the-scenes of this idyllic festive snap was complete chaos and she even had a meltdown in the middle of it.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress got candid with her followers as she revealed the reality of trying to get a nice photograph of the family together on Christmas Day.

She shared a picture of herself pulling a crying face with the caption: "This is me trying to get all the kids to take a family photo…"

Reese shared the final result of her efforts to her main feed, to her 24.8million followers.

The lovely family portrait included them all wearing matching velour onesies, in their cosy living room.

She captioned the image: "Merry Christmas from our family to yours! It only took about 1 hour, 2 bribes and 3 retakes to get all these people in one picture a small Christmas miracle for MOM."

The beautiful actress has been married to Jim since 2011

She also included a second family photograph, where they are all pulling silly poses admitting: "This is the one the kids prefer."

Reese and her family live in LA and she shares her daughter Ava, 21, and Deacon Phillippe, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe while her and her husband Jim have seven-year-old son Tennessee together.

