Reese Witherspoon has a Legally Blonde moment in chicest suit dress

Reese Witherspoon is a woman of many talents, but her fans' favourite career moment has to be her iconic role in Legally Blonde.

From Academy Award-winning actress to company founder, film producer and bestselling author, it's no surprise Reese's fans were thrilled to see her on The View on Wednesday announcing the launch of her new children's book, Busy Betty. Taking to Instagram ahead of her interview, Reese shared a 'get ready with me' clip - and she looks just like her noughties character, Elle Woods!

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon has a total Legally Blonde moment in slick lilac dress

"Actual footage of me every time I text OMW! [wink face emoji] Thanks for having me and Busy Betty, @theviewabc!" Reese penned on Instagram. The playful clip showed the actress undergoing a glamorous transformation out of her bathrobe and into a slick, lilac suit dress.

Nobody nails the art of power dressing quite like Reese, who slipped into a pair of 'Hot Chick' slingback pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Reese turned up the heat in her Christian Louboutin 'hot chick' heels

Reese's waist-cinching dress featured long sleeves and an elegant scoop neckline, complete with a sophisticated midi length in a striking purple hue. She let her honey-blonde hair fall past her shoulders in natural waves, amping up her glow with a flirty and feminine makeup look.

The glamorous mother-of-three enchanted fans with her business-babe getup, and many even compared her effortless workwear with the wardrobe of Elle Woods.

"Gorgeous both before AND after! You’re glowing," commented a fan, as another penned: "It’s giving major Elle Woods! Love love love."

"The purple color is perfection!" wrote a third fan, as a fourth sweetly shared: "Ummm I just saw some Elle Woods in this!!!"

Reese dazzled fans at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Reese's unmatched sense of style rarely falters, and her latest red carpet appearance at the 2022 Emmy Awards left fans cooing over her sensational gown.

Dressed to impress, The Morning Show actress slipped into an incredible midnight blue Armani dress dripping in glistening sequins. Her striking strapless number cascaded down to her ankles and featured waves of folded fabric down the center line. Exquisite!

