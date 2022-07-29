Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter Ava stuns in summer shorts – but look at her shoes Ava's dad is Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon has certainly passed her good genes down to her daughter, Ava. The 23-year-old looked gorgeous on Thursday at Louis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in LA.

Ava looked the image of her famous mom as she confidently posed for photos, putting her toned legs front and center in a pair of tiny, black, high-waisted shorts, which she teamed with a white, ribbed tank top.

Giving her outfit some edge, Ava added a black vest that was embellished with a gold leaf print around the collar and elaborate gold tassels. The sleeveless design showed off several intricate tattoos on each of her arms.

She completed her look with a pair of open-toe sandals that extended above her ankles to look more like boots, a pop of red lipstick and subtle winged eyeliner.

Her blonde hair was styled in a center parting with curtain bangs and cascaded down her chest in loose waves.

Ava's outfit highlighted her tattoos and toned physique

Reese welcomed Ava during her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, and the pair are also parents to son Deacon who recently turned 18. Reese also has a son, Tennessee, who she shares with her husband, Jim Toth.

Ava bears a striking resemblance to her famous mom, to who she is incredibly close. Back in May, she paid tribute to Reese, praising the actress for being "brilliant, joyful, fiery" and "thoughtful" on her 46th birthday.

Sharing a picture of her holding onto a bouquet of flowers, Ava left fans emotional with the sweet tribute in which she shared how "lucky" she felt to call Reese mom.

Ava and Reese are the image of each other

"With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does," she captioned the post.

Reese, meanwhile, loves nothing more than being a mom and previously told Glamour magazine that her children are always on her mind.

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

