Madonna's son shows off impressive dance moves wearing a dress inside family home

Madonna's teenage son was dressed to impress for a sweet family video the singer shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the clip, David Banda proved he's got some serious dance moves as he worked his way around the kitchen with his younger sister, Estere, dancing along with him.

MORE: Lourdes Leon is the image of Madonna in nude corset

David oozed confidence, wearing a long, white silk dress which he had accessorized with a simple necklace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna's son David Banda shows off dance moves wearing a dress inside family home

Madonna had captioned it: "Cooking in the kitchen #davidbanda #estere #sautisol," and fans couldn't wait to comment.

"Your children are free and fantastic, Madonna. It's the sign of a great Mom," and, "#davidbanda is the future of all things possible," with a third adding: "David Banda is such a force. I don’t even think the world is ready yet for what this beautiful man is going to bring forth."

SEE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon resembles a goddess in tiny green bikini

MORE: Ozark's Julia Garner lands huge opportunity thanks to Madonna

The mom-of-six sparked a positive reaction from her social media followers who adore seeing the glimpse into family life.

Madonna's children are all very talented

She's a proud mom to twins, Estere and Stella, nine, David Banda, 15-year-old Mercy James, Rocco Ritchie, 21, and Lourdes Leon, 25.

It turns out that they are all a very talented bunch and earlier this year, Madonna revealed more of David Banda's talents too.

MORE: Madonna left 'speechless' as she discovers Instagram ban

MORE: Madonna wows in nothing but fishnets and stilettos in revealing photos

The teen proved he can not only dance, but sing and play two instruments too. Madonna shared a video which featured David Banda, clad in a dinosaur themed onesie, singing songs like Crazy by Gnarls Barkley and On the Road Again by Canned Heat.

David Banda has an edgy sense of style

As David Banda sang Gnarls' hit song Crazy, he sat on the home's grand piano, which he played masterfully. He continued to dazzle fans when he picked up yet another instrument, this time an acoustic guitar, to perform the folky tunes of On the Road Again.

David Banda was adopted by Madonna from Malawi in 2006 when he was 13-months-old.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.