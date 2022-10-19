Kelly Clarkson dons figure-hugging dress as she makes unsettling confession about her kids: 'This was a bad idea' The American Idol winner loves being a mom-of-two

Kelly Clarkson was ready to have a great time on the latest episode of her talk show, and she looked just as amazing for the part.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's $5.4m home is sanctuary for raising children post split

The singer donned one of her signature colorfully patterned maxi dresses, one very Fall-appropriate in a shade of brown and covered with leaves and foliage.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson collapses after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway

It featured a V-neck silhouette, cinched sleeves, and a belt to hug her in at the waist and accentuate her hourglass shape. She paired the dress with gold jewelry and let her hair down.

The American Idol winner introduced her first guest for the episode, Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, and immediately began gushing over him.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson shocked live on air as she feels 'lied to' after making surprise discovery - details

Along with talking about his various recent roles, including in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and The Good Nurse, they also got to chatting about their lives as parents.

Eddie, who is a dad to six-year-old Iris and four-year-old Luke, talked about the media his kids were interested in, his son was quite fond of turning objects into weapons.

Kelly looked Fall-ready for her chat with Eddie Redmayne

"Truth be told, he just likes making anything into a weapon," the British actor shared with a bit of resignation, adding: "Which is probably horrendous."

Kelly, however, could easily relate to him, nodding along in agreement while the audience laughed, with the gaze of an understanding parent.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson makes return to The Voice as coach panel experiences big shake-up

MORE: Kelly Clarkson dazzles in glamorous waist-cinching look

"My boy's like that, my girl's kinda like that, too. It's just a crazy house," she responded to Eddie's amusement, referring to her eight-year-old daughter River and son Remington, six.

She even included an anecdote to support her case, adding: "They both like Aquaman, so they both got tridents, and I was like 'This was a bad idea'.

Her kids even brought their trident to her Walk of Fame star ceremony

"Things have been broken, they nail each other with them," she continued, even agreeing with Eddie's observation that his son liked collecting sticks, saying that she told Remington: "No, you cannot take this one home, you've already got ten."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.