Kelly Clarkson receives praise from fans over her latest looks on her show Fabulous no matter what

Kelly Clarkson may have had a quiet summer away from the spotlight relaxing in her Montana ranch, but now that she is back to work, she is coming back with a bang!

MORE: Kelly Clarkson candidly discusses post-divorce music and healing

The star just premiered season four of her hit daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and with the show's return has come the return of her fabulous looks as well.

The singer always steps it up when it's time to be on air and on camera, and is known to often favor billowing sleeves on long dresses paired with big belts and chunky boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly dazzles in glitzy mini dress

MORE: Kelly Clarkson visits Uvalde in tear-jerking show segment

Now she has a whole new roster of looks for the fourth installment of the program, and has fans both divided and obsessing over which look is better.

Kelly took to Instagram to round up all of the stunning outfits she wore on the very first week of season four, which took place in New York City, as opposed to their usual location of Los Angeles.

She asked fans to discuss in the comments section which of all of her styles was their favorite, and they certainly had opinions!

The glamour from Kelly is endless

For the premiere, she opted for a big tulle skirt in black, paired with a black t-shirt and black leather belt, which was definitely a fan favorite.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson shares how she changed her show to spend more time with her children

MORE: Kelly Clarkson will release a new album after five-year break

Another photo shared sees her sporting a bright yellow dress which reaches her ankles, and she accessorized with her favorite combination of a wide belt on her waist and some leather boots.

The singer also recently looked fabulous while presenting at the Emmys

She also wore a jumpsuit with a peacock feather motif throughout it and of course, a belt, as well as a puff-sleeve black maxi dress paired with layered necklaces.

Fans quickly debated in the comments section over which was the best one, writing: "For me, I'll pick the yellow outfit. I'm loving it," and: "Every look of hers is my damn favorite," as well as: "The jumpsuit and the two black dresses were SICK," plus another fan also added: "All of them! Love Kelly's style."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.