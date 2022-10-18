Victoria Beckham's new slinky evening look would actually suit anyone Simple, but effective…

Victoria Beckham often shares little details of her life on Instagram and on Monday afternoon, the former Spice Girl shared a picture of herself and husband David alongside another couple, enjoying a date night.

In the snap, VB wore a gorgeous silk dress, which she teamed with a simple slim-line cardigan. In short, a very classic look that would suit anyone! The fashion mogul is known for her super dressy, sometimes outlandish taste, so it was great to see her rock something we can all pull off.

Speaking to TIME magazine about what made her want to design clothes, she previously said: "It's just always been something that I've wanted to do. It's my passion. I love women's bodies. I love luxury. I've waited a long time to do this, and I didn't want to do it until I could do it properly."

Speaking about her design process, the mother-of-four explained: "Everything that I design I would wear myself. I get a lot of inspiration from the '40s and '50s, so corsetry plays a huge role in the collection. It can help give an illusion of shape by using a bigger shoulder pad, and having a corset gives the illusion of having a tiny waist. But there are dresses that will cater to a lot of different shapes and sizes."

We love VB's black ensemble

We last saw the fashion designer publicly last week, in New York City, and she wore some pretty memorable outfits.

Victoria looked amazing in NYC wearing cream trousers

One of them was a pair of leg-lengthening cream trousers, which she teamed with the most striking wave print fitted blouse, both of which were from her Victoria Beckham collection.

She also opted for a pair of black heels and accessorised with a pair of her signature large black sunglasses and a Victoria Beckham bucket bag. The star styled her glossy brunette locks in soft curls, with gold jewellery to finish. Always so chic…

