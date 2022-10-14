Victoria Beckham’s new bodycon dress is her most mind-blowing yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is currently in the USA - New York to be precise - to promote her fashion and beauty collections and on Thursday, the mother-of-three delighted fans when she appeared on The Today Show.

READ: Victoria Beckham made a hilarious confession about Harper's 'finest fashion moment' - and you won't believe it

Looking like an actual dream in green, VB donned a truly stunning frock from her Victoria Beckham Body range which hugged every curve. It was skin tight and had an asymmetrical neckline. She teamed it with perspex heels and of course, a smattering of diamonds and never looked better.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham blows sweet kiss to son Brooklyn

The mother-of-four's dress costs £650 and is currently available online now, at designer store Matches. The site says of the sleek style: "Part of Victoria Beckham’s Body collection, this green midi dress is crafted from sculpting stretch-knit jersey with a one-shoulder neckline and back hem slit."

MORE: Victoria Beckham looks astounding rocking the slinkiest body con dress ever

Whilst on her trip to the Big Apple, Victoria had a personal appearance at Bergdorf Goodman, where her makeup line is launching.

Victoria in her stunning green dress

She wore a stunning dress for the occasion; a sky blue, metallic-textured frock from her own Resort 23 collection, which featured a striking asymmetrical hemline and ruched detailing at the sides.

Victoria Beckham VB Body one-shoulder back-slit jersey midi dress, £650, Matches

Hilariously, Victoria was seen with David who wore a double denim look as he accompanied his wife, in a similar light blue.

Victoria made a joke about her and David dressing in the same colour

The former Spice Girl shared a snap of the pair on her Instagram Stories and likened the couple to the moment when Briney Spears and Justin Timberlake went to the 2001 American Music Awards wearing matching looks. She wrote: "Bring back couples who co-ordinate?"

MORE: I tried Victoria Beckham's go-to beauty products - this is what's actually worth it

When Victoria likes something, she tends to wear the same style in different colours. The fashion mogul wore the same style in apple green at Paris fashion week, and paired her look with the most unique choice of footwear; some bright cherry red heeled boots. Love!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.