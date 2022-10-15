Victoria Beckham looks unreal in seriously high-waisted trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham looks like she's stepped straight off the runway with her latest ensemble, and we're getting major style envy over her ultra-flattering wide-leg trousers.

The fashion designer wore the leg-lengthening cream trousers in New York on Friday, which she teamed with the most striking wave print fitted blouse, both of which are from her Victoria Beckham collection.

Blue wave print shirt, £550, and straight-leg trousers, £590, Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girl opted for a pair of black heels to round off the chic look, accessorising with a pair of her signature large black sunglasses and a Victoria Beckham bucket bag. The star styled her glossy brunette locks in soft curls, with gold jewellery to finish. Amazing!

Both of her high-fashion pieces are from fashion designer's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, and it's not the only time Victoria has sported items from her own line this week. Just yesterday, the 48-year-old was spotted in a floaty white dress with a trench silhouette as she left her New York hotel, and we're obsessed with the timeless look. The dress teases her Spring/Summer 2023 drop, and the collection is expected to be released shortly.

Victoria shared her look on her Instagram stories

The mother-of-four took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of her latest look. She wrote: "NYC is my runway (laughing emoji)! Wearing my favourite new VB shirt and pant! And of course my must-have VB bucket!! Kisses x."

The star is currently in New York with her husband David Beckham, as she promotes her Victoria Beckham makeup range.

